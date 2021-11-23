Half of Lexington duplex destroyed in Tuesday morning fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington home was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in a duplex on Fiddler Creek Way, off Saron Drive.

Firefighters say no one was hurt, but one side of the duplex was destroyed.

The owner was at work at the time and believes his son left something in the oven too long.

“That could be where the fire started on where we had an exposure where it goes up to the vinyl siding. If you look at vinyl siding it’s a petroleum product so it’s going to burn hot and quickly,” said District Major Mark Samuelson, Lexington Fire Dept. “And that’s one of the challenges we have at all the fires.”

The official cause is yet to be determined.

The other home attached to the duplex received minimal damage.

