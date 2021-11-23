Advertisement

Huge rise in holiday travel expected this year

By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Millions of Americans will be hitting the road or taking to the skies over the next week.

We’re seeing big crowds out at Lexington’s Bluegrass Airport Tuesday.

Experts are expecting a huge rise in holiday travelers compared to last year. The airport’s TSA workers were able to process the lines in a reasonable amount of time, which is encouraging.

We know that nationally roughly 4 million Americans are expected to fly to their holiday destination and, with the recent vaccine mandate for TSA workers, there were some concerns about fewer workers available and longer lines as a result.

The travelers we spoke with Tuesday morning seemed very positive and excited to travel for the holidays once again.

“I like it. It’s not nearly as crowded as it used to be. So, to me, selfishly, I think it’s fine. Everything’s been streamlined and very very easy,” said Aaron Stanley.

“I’ve been traveling a lot, just because my work makes me travel quite a lot. I have to travel an awful lot. “So, it hasn’t changed a lot for me, but it is good to see people back traveling,” said David Meah.

While plenty of Americans will fly this year, AAA is also expecting nearly 53 million Americans to drive to their destinations, and that could lead to increased traffic on the roadways.

So, make sure you plan out your drives accordingly and stay safe this holiday weekend.

