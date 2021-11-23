Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chill dominates Thanksgiving week

Turkey travel
Turkey travel(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Don’t blink or you’ll miss the brief return to normal on Wednesday. It’s the only shot of “warmth” that you will find.

Today has no signs of warmth, even during the peak heating hours. On a typical November 23rd, we should have highs come in around 53. This year will not be one of those normal years. We’ll likely see highs hover around 40 degrees. That is it!

A quick shot of milder air will takeover on Wednesday. It is a one-day-only event. High temperatures should reach the low to mid-50s. There is a cold front that moves in on Thanksgiving Day. It brings the chillier air back to Kentucky. Combine the chilly air with the moisture and you have yourself a shot at some early morning flakes for Friday.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

