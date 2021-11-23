Lexington YMCA hands out meals, care packages to people in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several organizations have been helping feed those in need as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday.

The YMCA is part of that effort, with volunteers handing out boxed meals at their location in downtown Lexington.

For around 20 years, the Lexington YMCA has hosted a Thanksgiving meal program to help those in need. This year, they were able to give out over 100 meals and care packages that included hats, socks, and gloves.

While, unfortunately, they had to host the event outdoors this year again due to the pandemic, the YMCA Executive Director David Elsen says, despite the cold, it’s crucial to help those in need.

“This has become one of our favorite things to do and one of my favorite things to do because people need a lot and the people who have the means and the recourses are willing to help others,” Elsen said.

Now, while they’ve been putting on this Thanksgiving meal program for several years now, they say it wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of their members at the YMCA.

“Our members really want to get involved and make the community better, so they raise the money they donate the money and give to those people in need,” Elsen said.

Elsen says seeing the joy this event brings to people’s faces each year makes it all worth it to help everyone before the holidays.

“Some of these folks, you’d be surprised they have so little. They have so little and, yet, they’re so grateful for what you’re doing for them and they’re so joyful and happy to me it’s pretty amazing. It reminds me of what we should all be thankful for,” said Elsen.

The YMCA also collected gently used sleeping bags earlier this month to donate to the Catholic Action Center.

