Life in prison for driver who killed couple in NKY police chase

Mason Meyer
Mason Meyer(Hamilton County)
By Mike Schell and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) -The driver who pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in connection with a deadly police chase from Cincinnati to Newport will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Campbell County Circuit Court Judge Dan Zella told Mason Meyer, 28, his conduct was “unconscionable” and “repulsive.”

Cincinnati police released body camera footage showing that Meyer led the chase on Aug. 7 2020 for 14-minutes. The pursuit started in Lower Price Hill, went through other parts of Cincinnati, and ended in Newport, KY.

Officers say that it ended when Meyer crashed into the patio of Press on Monmouth in Newport, killing Gayle and Raymond Laible. Gayle, 80, died at the scene. Raymond, 81, died on the way to the hospital.

Gayle and Raymond Laible
Gayle and Raymond Laible(Provided)

Two others were seriously injured.

According to a federal indictment, Meyer was being chased in connection with drug and weapons activity in Newport.

Meyer and his passenger, Kirsten Johnson, had 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, two loaded handguns, and a loaded rifle with them during the chase, the indictment says.

When police tried to arrest Meyer, he took off, and the chase ended in the fatal crash.

Family members of the victims filed a lawsuit in August against the city of Cincinnati and three of its officers for not breaking off the chase.

In exchange for Meyer pleading guilty, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office agreed to dismiss the charges of enhancement to trafficking in a controlled substance, two other wanton endangerment charges and a charge of a persistent felony offender.

