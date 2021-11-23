Advertisement

Louisville Zoo’s iconic bald eagle has died

Louisville Zoo male bald eagle, Sequoia
Louisville Zoo male bald eagle, Sequoia(Kyle Shepherd | Louisville Zoo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo staff is dealing with the loss of one of their bald eagles, Sequoia .

Sequoia has lived at the Louisville Zoo since 1985, after rescuers found him in the wild with a broken wing, according to the press release. The injured wing was later amputated for him to survive.

“In his 36 years with us, he was a terrific animal ambassador for his iconic species teaching guest about the value and beauty of birds of prey and predators,“ Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said. “The American bald eagle has also been a triumphant conservation recovery story. When Sequoia came to the Zoo in the mid-80s, bald eagles were considered endangered. In 2007 bald eagles were delisted when their numbers had increased due to successful conservation efforts that included banning of pesticides like DDT.”

Prior to his death, Sequoia shared the zoo’s exhibit with Shelby, another rehabilitated bald eagle.

“Though bald eagle populations have recovered, many are still found every year that are injured (some causes include vehicle collisions and power line electrocutions), need rehabilitation and reintroduction back to the wild,” Louisville Zoo bird curator James McKinney said. “The ones that may not be candidates for reintroduction because of the severity of their injuries may find homes in zoos or education facilities where they are safe and can help educate and inspire the public to be good stewards of their environment.”

Sequoia was estimated to be over 40-years-old.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police responded to the crash Sunday evening.
5 people injured after Lexington crash
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Official: 7 inmates overdose at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 situation in Kentucky

Latest News

The Family Recovery Program pilot will begin this year in Clay, Hardin, and Lincoln counties.
‘Family Recovery Program’ launching in three Ky. counties
Police say a drunk driver drove through the Maple Grove Cemetery on Friday, causing around...
Drunk driver caused $100K worth of damage in Nicholasville cemetery, police say
Travis Beach
Man arrested in multi-county asphalt paving scam, deputies say
A home on Fiddler Creek Way in Lexington was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning.
Half of Lexington duplex destroyed in Tuesday morning fire
File
Huge rise in holiday travel expected this year