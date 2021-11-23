Man arrested in multi-county asphalt paving scam, deputies say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Washington County man thought he was getting a great deal on a driveway paving job, only to lose thousands of dollars.

The man was a victim of a scam, but the good news is the man got his money back and the main suspect is in jail.

On November 15, the victim nearly lost thousands of dollars.

Deputies tell us the 75-year-old victim, who suffers from dementia, was tricked into letting some men put asphalt on his driveway in Willisburg. He thought he was getting a paving job for $80 but, when he handed the guy a check, the scammer wrote it out for $8,000.

Why is this guy smiling? Well, the sheriff’s dept. In Washington County say he scammed a 75 year old man out of $8,000, tricking him into thinking he was going to get his driveway paved for $80. More at 12 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/dugHhBCf6E — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) November 23, 2021

We’re told the scam has occurred all over, from Pulaski up to Mercer County, with dozens of victims.

“The suspect, he talked to us last night and said they start their day going to a place with recycled asphalt and they have been coming his way quite a bit and in Nelson County,” said Deputy Lynn Davis. They make a deal with someone who has a poor driveway and dump the asphalt.

The man did get his $8,000 back and the suspect, Travis Beach, of Pulaski County, was arrested. We’re told Beach who admitted to authorities he’s been doing this for quite some time.

The sheriff’s office says they do expect to make more arrests in this case.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.