Man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

(WRDW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Montgomery County has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material, according to the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch.

Eric L. Martin, 33, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect viewing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Martin is currently charged with one count of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a class D felony.

