Advertisement

Mount Sterling Police look for truck stolen in broad daylight

A still image from security cameras nearby. Police said they believe suspect(s) in the red...
A still image from security cameras nearby. Police said they believe suspect(s) in the red Nissan Titan stole the white Chevy truck.(Source: Michael Richards)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we walk through the parking lot of EAS Incorporated on Evans Avenue, owner Michael Richards points out an empty spot where his 2001 Chevy truck used to be parked.

“I figured a vehicle was safe.”

Richards was away for the weekend, but when he came to work on Sunday, he noticed large tire tracks in his gravel parking lot. Then quickly noticed his truck was gone.

“I went around to the local businesses that had possible security cameras.They had surveillance at a couple of the businesses around here. They were able to spot the vehicle as it was towed down the street,” said Richards.

You can see just that happening in the video in the story. Mount Sterling Police said they suspect the people in the red Nissan Titan of stealing Richards truck in broad daylight, just a little after nine on Sunday morning. But the truck theft took a few more bizarre turns.

“It had broken loose from the one vehicle pulling it. They pulled it in to rehook and people were watching them. They just didn’t realize it was being stolen.”

Richards said his stolen truck kept coming unhooked. So many times, that people were starting to help the thieves re-hitch it to the red Nissan. Thinking they were helping someone out.

“We put it all on Facebook, you know, just trying to make these people Facebook famous, and started getting a lot of texts and calls about it being stolen. At that point we realized, lots of people had seen this.”

Richards said police told him they’ve had a few vehicles stolen recently. But he says he’s hopeful with all the social media attention, he’ll get his truck back soon.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on Facebook or give them a call. You can find a link to their page here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a late night shooting in Lexington.
Lexington police investigating shooting that left one person dead
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Two people were injured in a crash Saturday evening
Two hurt, one charged with DUI after Lexington crash
Police responded to the crash Sunday evening.
5 people injured after Lexington crash
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower

Latest News

Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr. (3) shoots near the defense of Albany's Trey Hutcheson, left,...
No. 10 Kentucky rolls past Albany, moves to 4-1
A young Sam Dick during his legendary career in news
EXTENDED: A look back on Sam Dick's storied career at WKYT
Sam Dick reporting on the fire lines
Honest, fair and a truth seeker: A look back at Sam Dick’s storied career at WKYT
Ky. businesses prepare for busy holiday shopping season amid supply chain issues
WATCH | Ky. businesses prepare for busy holiday shopping season amid supply chain issues