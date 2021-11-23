Mount Sterling Police look for truck stolen in broad daylight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we walk through the parking lot of EAS Incorporated on Evans Avenue, owner Michael Richards points out an empty spot where his 2001 Chevy truck used to be parked.

“I figured a vehicle was safe.”

Richards was away for the weekend, but when he came to work on Sunday, he noticed large tire tracks in his gravel parking lot. Then quickly noticed his truck was gone.

“I went around to the local businesses that had possible security cameras.They had surveillance at a couple of the businesses around here. They were able to spot the vehicle as it was towed down the street,” said Richards.

Mount Sterling Police are asking for your help finding this stolen Chevy pickup truck. Police believe the suspects who stole it are driving this red Nissan Titan. I spoke to the owner of the stolen truck about this rather odd theft. Hear the full story on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/VrySSN1QmL — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) November 22, 2021

You can see just that happening in the video in the story. Mount Sterling Police said they suspect the people in the red Nissan Titan of stealing Richards truck in broad daylight, just a little after nine on Sunday morning. But the truck theft took a few more bizarre turns.

“It had broken loose from the one vehicle pulling it. They pulled it in to rehook and people were watching them. They just didn’t realize it was being stolen.”

Richards said his stolen truck kept coming unhooked. So many times, that people were starting to help the thieves re-hitch it to the red Nissan. Thinking they were helping someone out.

“We put it all on Facebook, you know, just trying to make these people Facebook famous, and started getting a lot of texts and calls about it being stolen. At that point we realized, lots of people had seen this.”

Richards said police told him they’ve had a few vehicles stolen recently. But he says he’s hopeful with all the social media attention, he’ll get his truck back soon.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on Facebook or give them a call.

