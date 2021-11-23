Advertisement

No. 10 Kentucky rolls past Albany, moves to 4-1

TyTy Washington scored a game-high 20 points.
Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr. (3) shoots near the defense of Albany's Trey Hutcheson, left,...
Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr. (3) shoots near the defense of Albany's Trey Hutcheson, left, Matt Cerrutt (20) and De'Vondre Perry (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - TyTy Washington scored a game-high 20 points, Keion Brooks Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 10 Kentucky hammered Albany 86-61 Monday night.

Kentucky’s entire starting lineup finished in double figures. Sahvir Wheeler added 15 points and seven assists, Oscar Tshiebwe posted his fourth double-double of the season with 12 points and 14 rebounds and Kellan Grady scored 14 points with three triples.

The Wildcats outrebounded the Great Danes by 24. They also turned the ball over 17 times in the win.

Kentucky (4-1) continues its seven-game homestand November 26 at 7:00 against North Florida.

Albany drops to 0-5 with the loss.

