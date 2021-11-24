Advertisement

2 NKY police officers hurt pursuing stolen car

Troy Wilson
Troy Wilson(Kenton County Detention Center)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - Two officers were injured during a pursuit of a stolen car that ended in a crash in Villa Hills early Wednesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the area of Sunglow Drive around 1 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived, the car fled from the area at a high rate of speed nearly striking an oncoming vehicle, according to the Villa Hills Police Department.

Officers tried to pull over the driver but said he refused to stop.

According to the department, the driver was “outrageous and reckless” and they thought he may have been driving intoxicated or impaired.

Due to the circumstances, officers initiated a pursuit of the 1999 Honda Accord that was confirmed to be stolen out of Cincinnati.

During the pursuit through several Villa Hills Streets, the department said the driver intentionally struck and disabled a Fort Mitchell Police Department’s patrol vehicle that was assisting officers with the fleeing vehicle.

They said the vehicle then left the roadway and traveled through lawns and yards on Collins Road and struck a fence of a residence off Collins Road and Cecelia Drive.

The driver fled from the vehicle on foot.

Villa Hills Police Department deployed their K9 unit and the suspect, 27-year-old Troy Wilson, was apprehended.

Wilson was arrested and charged with numerous offenses including fleeing or evading police, assault on a police officer, receiving stolen property and OVI.

One officer from Fort Mitchell and one officer from Villa Hills suffered minor injuries. Both were treated and released from the hospital.

Wilson is currently being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said 36-year-old Eric Sweat was killed in a shooting in Lexington on Thanksgiving.
Family of man killed in Thanksgiving shooting share story, pleas to ‘put the guns down’
Police said the shooting happened at Man O War and Crosby Dr.
Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting in Lexington
Hundreds came out to send off the National Guard members.
From Somerset to Lexington, Kentuckians send off soldiers being deployed overseas
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is held up by teammate guard Austin Dotson (61) after...
Kentucky routs Louisville, wins third straight in series
Funeral arrangements for Burke have not yet been released.
Scott County magistrate dies

Latest News

NCAA Selection Show watch party.
Kentucky earns No. 7 national seed in NCAA Volleyball Tournament
Hundreds gathered downtown Lexington for this year's Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremonies.
Lexington rings in the start of the holiday season
With winter around the corner, Dr. Ryan Stanton says several other viruses are also becoming a...
Lexington doctor discusses concerns over new COVID variant
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (13) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
New country, new name for US citizen ‘Enes Kanter Freedom’