AAA Bluegrass: Biden’s efforts to drop gas prices won’t be seen until after Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - President Biden has announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s reserves in an effort to drop gas prices. But when will you see it at the pump?

It won’t be before Thanksgiving day travel.

A spokesperson for AAA Bluegrass said you might not see prices drop until mid-December. Most of the gas we see today has already been purchased by the retailer at a higher price. AAA said Kentucky currently sits at $3.07 a gallon, which is lower than the states surrounding us.

“We don’t know exactly how far yet it might drop. We’ll hopefully start to get a handle on that in the next week or so. We can maybe forecast a little bit better where we think things are going to go,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass.

This time last year, gas in Kentucky averaged $1.92 a gallon.

