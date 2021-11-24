Advertisement

AAA Bluegrass: Biden’s efforts to drop gas prices won’t be seen until after Thanksgiving

President Biden has announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s...
President Biden has announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s reserves in an effort to drop gas prices.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - President Biden has announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s reserves in an effort to drop gas prices. But when will you see it at the pump?

It won’t be before Thanksgiving day travel.

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

A spokesperson for AAA Bluegrass said you might not see prices drop until mid-December. Most of the gas we see today has already been purchased by the retailer at a higher price. AAA said Kentucky currently sits at $3.07 a gallon, which is lower than the states surrounding us.

“We don’t know exactly how far yet it might drop. We’ll hopefully start to get a handle on that in the next week or so. We can maybe forecast a little bit better where we think things are going to go,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass.

This time last year, gas in Kentucky averaged $1.92 a gallon.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Police say a drunk driver drove through the Maple Grove Cemetery on Friday, causing around...
Drunk driver caused $100K worth of damage in Nicholasville cemetery, police say
Travis Beach
Man arrested in multi-county asphalt paving scam, deputies say
When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.
Mother charged with murdering her two young children
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

It’s the busiest travel day of the year, and unlike last year, people are getting back to their...
Day before Thanksgiving travel much busier this year compared to 2020
Mayor Gorton declares Wednesday ‘Sam Dick Day’
An eastern Kentucky man is doing his part to help a family who was hit hard by the flooding...
Morgan Co. man, founder of eastern Ky. nonprofit, raises money for family in need after March flooding
Businesses invited to be part of Lexington job fair