Businesses invited to be part of Lexington job fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Public Library is inviting businesses to be part of their second Take Home Job Fair.

The job fair is an opportunity for employers to find workers.

The first one was held in October, and the second will be held early next year.

Employers who want to participate can contact Kelli Parmley at kparmley@lexpublib.org no later than Dec. 1. Employers can also make arrangements to drop off giveaways.

You can visit the Lexington Public Library’s website for more information.

