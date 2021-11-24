Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Windy and Wet Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our busy travel day looks good across the region with temps mainly in the 50s as clouds thicken. These clouds are ahead of a cold front ready to move in here on Thanksgiving Day. Here’s a breakdown of how the long holiday weekend may play out:

Winds will be very gusty today and increase through tonight. 40mph gusts will be possible for central and western Kentucky.

Rain arrives late tonight and early Thanksgiving in the west and rolls eastward quickly through the day.

Your Thanksgiving Day looks pretty darn soggy, folks.

Temps generally settle into the low and middle 40s as it’s raining.

Cold air crashes in behind the front late Thursday into Thursday night. The back edge catches the rain shield for a little flake action in the east.

A couple of snow showers and flurries briefly kick in on Friday morning across the eastern half of the state.

Friday is a windy and cold day with wind chills in the teens to start. Highs only get into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.