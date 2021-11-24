Day before Thanksgiving travel much busier this year compared to 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the busiest travel day of the year, and unlike last year, people are getting back to their traditions to travel to Thanksgiving destinations.

Just off exit 41 on I-75 in Laurel County, traffic heading south was pretty heavy early Wednesday afternoon and could pick up a lot more. It’s a scene that’s much different than the Wednesday before Thanksgiving last year.

Randy Kuhn is driving from New York to Atlanta to spend Thanksgiving with family. He’s among the many people hitting the roads for the holidays who stayed home last year. Kuhn traveled mostly through the night, but said traffic really started picking up early Wednesday morning.

A worker at a local truck stop said they are expecting a lot of business today, based on what previous day-before-Thanksgivings have been.

Just about everyone we spoke with said they’re traveling, while they celebrated the holiday in a much different way last year.

“We are in such a different place this year than last year. More people are vaccinated. I think the virus has worked its way through a lot of the populations,” Kuhn said.

“Last year we just did our turkey and dressing at our house. Local family,” said traveler Denise Rector, headed for Ohio.

State police said traditionally, I-75 southbound will experience extremely heavy traffic between London and the Tennessee line, with a combination of holiday travelers and people leaving work.

