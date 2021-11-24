Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Man who pulled rifle on Little Caesars workers pleads guilty, awaits sentencing, officials say

A Knoxville man is scheduled for sentencing after threatening Little Caesars employees with an AK-47.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville man who threatened the workers of the Cedar Bluff Little Caesars with an AK-47 awaits sentencing at the end of September, according to a report.

The report says the man identified as Charles Douglas Doty Jr., 64, pled guilty on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 29.

Doty threatened workers at the Little Caesars after he was told it would take ten minutes to make his pepperoni pizza, a report from the Knoxville Police Department states.

Officers responded to the restaurant just after 9 p.m. Friday where they were told that the suspect, identified as Charles Doty Jr., 53, became upset when he was told that his pepperoni pizza would take ten minutes to make. According to the report, “he got upset and demanded a free breadstick order and went outside the business to wait for the pizza.”

When Doty Jr. returned, he had the rifle in hand and was pointing it at employees, demanding his pizza immediately, the report reads. Doty Jr. reportedly stopped an employee who was trying to leave the Little Caesars, asking “where in the hell he thought he was going,” and a woman waiting in line ended up giving him her pizza in an attempt to get him to leave.

WVLT spoke to former employee Kimberleigh Murrell who was working during the incident.

“He comes walking back in and hasn’t pointed at anybody yet. I was taking care of a female customer and she was just getting ready to leave, then he gets the gun. He pointed at me saying where is my d--- pizza I want my pizza,” said Murrell, “Honestly fear and utter disbelief like I was shocked it was over a six-dollar pizza.”

Noah Beeler is a current employee of Little Caesar’s and was also there when this incident occurred.

”Calm down. No need to be hostile. And right when I walk up there, I say what in god’s green earth is going through your head, he moves his hand off the trigger and onto the barrel to put it on safety and says don’t get aggravated. I was like man... leave,” Beeler said when he approached Doty Jr.

In a situation that all began over a wait for pizza Murrell said, “We are not always hot and ready! Never listen to that we are not always hot and ready.”

Doty Jr. was charged with aggravated assault and especially aggravated kidnapping, the report said. Doty Jr. was taken into custody and but was released on bond Tuesday. His court date is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bats
Bat infestation closes down Kentucky school
Legendary Kentucky football coach Roy Kidd has died.
EKU announces passing of legendary Colonel coach
According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway...
Body found at Kentucky auto dealership, coroner says
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Devonte Allen, 41 and Hatli Phelps, 41.
5 kids found in car after wild Kentucky chase

Latest News

It features 3 real-life characters from Kentucky in the story including CASA volunteer manager...
Lexington author’s book teaches kids about foster care
Truancy is becoming an increasingly larger problem not just in Kentucky schools, but across the...
‘Commitment to Graduate’ assembly held to encourage Lexington students
Dozens of dogs found in ‘deplorable’ conditions at Kentucky home, police say
Dozens of dogs found in ‘deplorable’ conditions at Kentucky home, police say
'Commitment to Graduate' ceremony held at Lexington school
'Commitment to Graduate' ceremony held at Lexington school
Body found at Kentucky auto dealership, coroner says
Body found at Kentucky auto dealership, coroner says