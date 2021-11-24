Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chilly showers blow in for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving weather
Thanksgiving weather(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is almost Thanksgiving and that means folks will be hitting the roads. Your pre-Thanksgiving travel should be fine.

If you plan to travel to your holiday destination on Wednesday, you should be able to get there with very few weather issues. The only thing that is noteworthy, gusty winds. Other than that our Wednesday will feature normal temps with a good mix of sun & clouds.

A cold front will drive through Kentucky on Thanksgiving Day. I think showers will blow in by mid-morning for central Kentucky. Once they arrive, you can go ahead and forget temperatures climbing. Those showers will keep us on the cooler side.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Police say a drunk driver drove through the Maple Grove Cemetery on Friday, causing around...
Drunk driver caused $100K worth of damage in Nicholasville cemetery, police say
Travis Beach
Man arrested in multi-county asphalt paving scam, deputies say
When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.
Mother charged with murdering her two young children
A still image from security cameras nearby. Police said they believe suspect(s) in the red...
Mount Sterling Police look for truck stolen in broad daylight

Latest News

Cold front for Thanksgiving
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes Ahead For Thanksgiving
Chilly rains for Thanksgiving
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Turkey travel
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chill dominates Thanksgiving week