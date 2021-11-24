Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chilly showers blow in for Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is almost Thanksgiving and that means folks will be hitting the roads. Your pre-Thanksgiving travel should be fine.

If you plan to travel to your holiday destination on Wednesday, you should be able to get there with very few weather issues. The only thing that is noteworthy, gusty winds. Other than that our Wednesday will feature normal temps with a good mix of sun & clouds.

A cold front will drive through Kentucky on Thanksgiving Day. I think showers will blow in by mid-morning for central Kentucky. Once they arrive, you can go ahead and forget temperatures climbing. Those showers will keep us on the cooler side.

Take care of each other!

