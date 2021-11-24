Advertisement

Kentucky State Police to hold Shop with a Trooper, Cram the Cruiser events this holiday season

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are looking forward to several events to help people in their communities.

Troopers were set up at the Walmart in Richmond today in efforts to raise money for their shop with a trooper event. They’ll also have the Cram the Cruiser, which provides food for people.

They were raffling off a big screen TV, along with taking donations for the various needs in central and southern Kentucky.

“Troopers in their communities take roughly 100 to 130 kids in their community that might not get a Christmas. You know there’s a need every year. It doesn’t matter if there is a pandemic or a disaster,” Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington said.

Donations can also be dropped off at any Kentucky State Police post to help with Shop with a Trooper events. Wednesday’s raffle in Richmond was to assist with posts in Richmond and London.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Police say a drunk driver drove through the Maple Grove Cemetery on Friday, causing around...
Drunk driver caused $100K worth of damage in Nicholasville cemetery, police say
Travis Beach
Man arrested in multi-county asphalt paving scam, deputies say
When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.
Mother charged with murdering her two young children
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Over the last few days, we’ve shown you Sam Dick’s career over the years, the stories he’s...
‘He was always there:’ A look back at how Sam Dick dedicated his time to central Kentucky
In 1997, Sam Dick traveled with a group of aspiring astronauts and UK students, known as the...
How WKYT’s Sam Dick ended up on NASA’s ‘Vomit Comet’
Barion Brown, a highly-rated receiver out of Nashville, has committed to the Wildcats.
Barion Brown, one the country’s top playmakers, commits to UK
Tips on how diabetics can have a healthy Thanksgiving