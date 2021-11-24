Lexington woman reunites with ‘angel nurse’ who cared for late husband in hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman has reunited with the nurse who kept her late husband company during his battle with COVID-19.

Kim and Bobby Gentry moved into their dream house a year ago.

“We would’ve been married 40 years,” Kim said.

A few months later, they found themselves in the hospital after Bobby was struggling to breathe. He was positive for COVID-19.

“It was a roller coaster every day,” Gentry said.

In the middle of health loops, Kim said there was joy, thank to the nurses, especially one named Amanda Forsythe.

“She was there with him 12 hours a day when I couldn’t be holding his hand,” Kim said.

“We do it because we do not want that patient being alone at all,” said Joy Murphy, Forsythe’s coworker.

One Facetime call from Bobby’s nurse came with bad news— he was declining, and died days after he was admitted.

Kim said she had many sleepless nights after losing her husband. During one of them, she logged onto Facebook and made a post in hopes of finding that angel nurse.

Within hours, they exchanged messages. They met inside the walls of the hospital chapel.

“We both laughed and we cried and she told stories that he had told her,” Kim said.

It’s a special bond between nurse and patient… and the love of his life.

“I just think we’ll always have that connection,” Kim said.

Gentry said she and Forsythe stay in touch by sharing their lives with each other on Facebook and texting back and forth.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.