Advertisement

Lexington woman reunites with ‘angel nurse’ who cared for late husband in hospital

A Lexington woman has reunited with the nurse who kept her late husband company during his...
A Lexington woman has reunited with the nurse who kept her late husband company during his battle with COVID-19.(Kim Gentry)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman has reunited with the nurse who kept her late husband company during his battle with COVID-19.

Kim and Bobby Gentry moved into their dream house a year ago.

“We would’ve been married 40 years,” Kim said.

A few months later, they found themselves in the hospital after Bobby was struggling to breathe. He was positive for COVID-19.

“It was a roller coaster every day,” Gentry said.

In the middle of health loops, Kim said there was joy, thank to the nurses, especially one named Amanda Forsythe.

“She was there with him 12 hours a day when I couldn’t be holding his hand,” Kim said.

“We do it because we do not want that patient being alone at all,” said Joy Murphy, Forsythe’s coworker.

One Facetime call from Bobby’s nurse came with bad news— he was declining, and died days after he was admitted.

Kim said she had many sleepless nights after losing her husband. During one of them, she logged onto Facebook and made a post in hopes of finding that angel nurse.

Within hours, they exchanged messages. They met inside the walls of the hospital chapel.

“We both laughed and we cried and she told stories that he had told her,” Kim said.

It’s a special bond between nurse and patient… and the love of his life.

“I just think we’ll always have that connection,” Kim said.

Gentry said she and Forsythe stay in touch by sharing their lives with each other on Facebook and texting back and forth.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Police say a drunk driver drove through the Maple Grove Cemetery on Friday, causing around...
Drunk driver caused $100K worth of damage in Nicholasville cemetery, police say
Travis Beach
Man arrested in multi-county asphalt paving scam, deputies say
When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.
Mother charged with murdering her two young children
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

A new massive park complex is coming to Richmond. The city commission approved the purchase of...
Richmond City Commission approves purchase for new park complex
WATCH | Day before Thanksgiving travel much busier this year compared to 2020
Day before Thanksgiving travel much busier this year compared to 2020
WATCH | Day before Thanksgiving travel much busier this year compared to 2020
WKYT News at 5:00 PM - clipped version
Over the last few days, we’ve shown you Sam Dick’s career over the years, the stories he’s...
‘He was always there:’ A look back at how Sam Dick dedicated his time to central Kentucky