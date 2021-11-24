Mayor Gorton declares Wednesday ‘Sam Dick Day’
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As many know, we’ve been celebrating Sam Dick, who is retiring after 34 years as evening anchor.
Wednesday, Nov. 24 is his last day at WKYT, but we aren’t the only ones marking this special day.
(Story continues below.)
“I Linda Gorton, mayor of Lexington, hereby declare Nov. 24, 2021 Sam Dick Day in Lexington in celebration of his retirement from WKYT,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.
Mayor Linda Gorton signed a special proclamation to make it official.
Sam’s last newscast is 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.
MORE:
- ‘Sam has saved lives’: WKYT’s Sam Dick raises prostate cancer awareness with personal story
- “I’ve got 40 great, great years of memories” | Friends and family share stories, laughs at Sam Dick’s retirement roast
- Honest, fair and a truth seeker: A look back at Sam Dick’s storied career at WKYT
- WKYT anchors Sam Dick, Bill Bryant talk about Sam’s upcoming retirement
- A look back at Sam Dick’s love of UK sports
- After 34 years as WKYT’s evening anchor, Sam Dick to retire in November
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.