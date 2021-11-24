Mayor Gorton declares Wednesday ‘Sam Dick Day’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As many know, we’ve been celebrating Sam Dick, who is retiring after 34 years as evening anchor.

Wednesday, Nov. 24 is his last day at WKYT, but we aren’t the only ones marking this special day.

Happy Sam Dick Day! Today we celebrate @WKYT's Sam Dick. After serving 34 years at helm of evening newscasts, Sam is retiring. He's the longest serving evening anchor in Lexington television history, having covered everything from victories to tragedies. Happy retirement, Sam! pic.twitter.com/9SHR7DGj5L — Mayor Linda Gorton (@MayorGorton) November 24, 2021

“I Linda Gorton, mayor of Lexington, hereby declare Nov. 24, 2021 Sam Dick Day in Lexington in celebration of his retirement from WKYT,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Mayor Linda Gorton signed a special proclamation to make it official.

Sam’s last newscast is 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

