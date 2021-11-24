Advertisement

Mayor Gorton declares Wednesday ‘Sam Dick Day’

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As many know, we’ve been celebrating Sam Dick, who is retiring after 34 years as evening anchor.

Wednesday, Nov. 24 is his last day at WKYT, but we aren’t the only ones marking this special day.

“I Linda Gorton, mayor of Lexington, hereby declare Nov. 24, 2021 Sam Dick Day in Lexington in celebration of his retirement from WKYT,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Mayor Linda Gorton signed a special proclamation to make it official.

Sam’s last newscast is 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

