Richmond City Commission approves purchase for new park complex

By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new massive park complex is coming to Richmond. The city commission approved the purchase of 280 acres of property on Goggins Lane and Tates Creek Road.

The mayor said the complex will be a big boost to the economy.

“One of the biggest things that was needed was more park land. We also need an additional space for youth sports to expand. And then in 2020 we did another master plan and they confirmed those findings as well,” said Erin Moore with Richmond Parks and Recreation.

Funding for the park will include bonds issued by the city, as well as CARES funds, money from the American Rescue Plan Act and potentially funds from Congress’ recent infrastructure bill.

Richmond’s mayor said the city will annex that property and has already annexed Goggins Lane in case they need to make improvements as the area grows.

“We’ve got the bus traffic already that plagues downtown two or three blocks in the morning and afternoon. So we need to address this,” Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe said.

The property will include soccer fields, football fields, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, a disc golf course, and a memorial marking the birthplace of Kit Carson.

Parks officials said some sports, like softball, will be moved to the facilities at Lake Reba and some sports played there will go to the new park.

“We were actually taking girls softball and moving out to Lake Reba, giving them a new complex because their facilities were old and inadequate out of date. The soccer fields will have more that they can play full-size fields,” Moore said.

They also expect the park, which could take three to five years to build, will attract more development because of increase to overall quality of life.

“Last night one of the commissioners said to me as we got ready to close the meeting, he looked at me and said ‘when have you ever heard us get an applause?’ Well we got an applause last night,” Mayor Blythe said.

The price tag for that new park is estimated at more than $60 million. That cost includes improvements at other parks in the city.

