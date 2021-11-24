Advertisement

Richmond Police discuss security ahead of the city’s Christmas Parade

Downtown Richmond is decorated ahead of the city's Christmas Parade.
Downtown Richmond is decorated ahead of the city's Christmas Parade.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Lights are strung, poles wrapped with garland and ornaments hung throughout downtown Richmond. It’s a city that certainly looks ready to host a Christmas parade.

“It’s a joyous event and we should keep it that way. It’s public safety’s job to make those events as safe as possible,” said Police Chief Rodney Richardson.

Following the tragedy of the Wisconsin parade, there’s more on everyone’s minds than decorating their Christmas floats this year.

“It’s a moment for law enforcement or anyone in charge of any special events to take a second look at security, and take extra measures to prevent something like that from occurring again.”

Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said he and his department are always looking for ways to improve when it comes to keeping people safe during large gatherings, like the Christmas Parade. He said they actually made a several big changes to their safety measures a few years back.

“One of the things we really try to focus on is hard barriers, extra security personnel to address anything that occurs as fast as possible and we just try to eliminate as many threats as possible before an event occurs.”

Chief Richardson said they’ve seen some of the worst things imaginable happen at parades across the world. The events in Wisconsin just another reminder of what can go wrong, but also a lesson in ensuring the event goes right.

“I think law enforcement agencies, just like everyone else out there, will make certain changes to ensure the safety of all of the people there trying to celebrate Christmas.”

