Tips on how diabetics can have a healthy Thanksgiving

(wagm)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dietitians say we are entering what is called “holiday eating season,” and diabetes is getting a lot of attention.

Kentucky has one of the highest rates of diabetes in the country. Tami Ross, a dietician with UK Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center said a big Thanksgiving meal in itself doesn’t bring about the disease, However, she said people living with pre-diabetes or diabetes need to be careful with what foods they eat and watch their blood sugar levels.

“When you go to fill your plate, try to fill about half of your plate with vegetables. Pick vegetables that are not starchy, like green beans or green salad, or it might be things like roasted Brussel sprouts,” Ross said.

Most Americans will gain about six pounds during the holiday eating season.

The African American and Hispanic populations have an increased risk in type two diabetes.

