Bill Bryant joins Amber Philpott on WKYT’s evening anchor desk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some familiar faces on WKYT will be in different places beginning Monday, November 29.

Kristen Kennedy and Victor Puente will start the day with “WKYT Mornings” as longtime anchor Bill Bryant moves to the evening anchor desk alongside Amber Philpott.

The moves come after Sam Dick’s retirement after 34 years at the helm of WKYT’s evening newscasts.

“This is a tremendous honor. I grew up watching WKYT, walked through the door here and went to work when I was 21, and I’ve really never looked back,” Bryant said. “I’ve covered about everything and worked every shift over the years, and they’ve all been fun and challenging in their own way.”

Since 2006, Bryant anchored WKYT’s weekday morning newscasts in addition to newscasts at 10 a.m. and noon.

“As with many of our viewers, I have admired and respected Bill’s work at WKYT over the years,” said WKYT Vice President and General Manager Jeff Anderson. “He’s a privilege to work with each day and by adding him to our evening team we know our success will continue to be in good hands.”

With Bryant’s promotion, WKYT will maintain its longstanding tradition of each evening anchor being a Kentucky native.

“Amber, Chris Bailey, Brian Milam, and I all know each other and we all share the bond of loving the business while carrying that extra responsibility that comes with being native Kentuckians and reporting on our home state,” Bryant said. “We all know Kentucky very well, and we want to see it thrive.”

Kennedy and Puente will join Meteorologist Jim Caldwell weekdays between 4:30 and 7 a.m. and for WKYT News at Noon.

“I am excited to start on ‘WKYT Mornings.’ Filling a main anchor seat has been a longtime goal of mine and getting to do it at the station I interned at in college feels like I’m coming full circle,” Puente said.

Both Puente and Kennedy got their starts at WKYT as reporters more than a decade ago.

WKYT Mornings team of Victor Puente, Kristen Kennedy, and Jim Caldwell. (WKYT)

“I’m excited to carry on the integrity, the enthusiasm, and the passion the morning teams before us brought to the desk,” Kennedy said. “I wasn’t born in Kentucky, but I’ve lived here 11 years. I got married here. My husband and I are raising our kids here. This is our home and the viewers are our neighbors.”

Andrea Walker will continue to host WKYT’s new lifestyle program “Everyday Kentucky” with Caldwell at 9 a.m. and anchor “WKYT Midmorning” at 10 a.m.

“Anchoring the news in my hometown was always my dream job. I never imagined it could get better than that, but it has with “Everyday Kentucky,’” Walker said. “I love people, and I love to laugh. This new format allows me to do both with one of my best friends by my side, Jim Caldwell. I am thrilled the audience seems to be enjoying it as much as we are.”

Walker will also be part of WKYT’s morning news expansion on The CW Lexington which will launch on Monday, January 3.

After 27 years, WKYT will no longer produce newscasts airing on Fox-affiliate WDKY.

In addition to newscasts from 7 to 9 a.m. on The CW Lexington, the change will allow WKYT to add a 10 p.m. newscast for viewers looking for news at an earlier time from the market’s highest rated evening news team.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.