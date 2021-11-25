Advertisement

Blue Grass Airport sees busy Thanksgiving travel day

While many people would be fixing Turkey, hundreds of people filed through the TSA line at Blue...
While many people would be fixing Turkey, hundreds of people filed through the TSA line at Blue Grass Airport Thursday morning.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While many people would be fixing Turkey, adding those extra chairs to the dining room table, and preparing for a feast, hundreds of people filed through the TSA line at Blue Grass Airport Thursday morning.

One worker at the airport estimated they saw about 400 passengers come through the TSA check early Thursday morning. We’re told that’s when most of the traveling of the day happened.

Some people headed to their holiday destination, and others like Steve and Jill Kaufman were heading home to Oregon.

“We were in visiting family in eastern Kentucky the past week or so, yeah, just headed home on Thanksgiving,” Steve said.

The Kaufmanns said they arrived in Kentucky about 10 days ago, looking to beat any travel rush on the way in, and now on the way out.

“Hoping things won’t be too crowded. Just have a chill travel day. Get home pretty early for west coast time,” Jill said.

TSA officials have said in preparing for this holiday weekend that they feel ready for whatever crowds they see, but they are asking for some patience especially now as people begin heading home after the holiday.

“Just as kind of a low fuss travel day. It takes us three flights to get back to central Oregon so the less that we have to deal with the better,” Jill said.

TSA officials suggest planning ahead and being prepared for a line just in case.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Deadly crash in Lexington on eve of Thanksgiving
Man killed in Lexington crash on eve of Thanksgiving
Sam Dick addresses viewers a final time as he signs off from WKYT after a legendary 34-year...
Sam Dick signs off from WKYT
Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving
Over the last few days, we’ve shown you Sam Dick’s career over the years, the stories he’s...
‘He was always there:’ A look back at how Sam Dick dedicated his time to central Kentucky

Latest News

High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
WKYT News evening anchor team of Amber Philpott, Bill Bryant, Brian Milam and Chris Bailey
Bill Bryant joins Amber Philpott on WKYT’s evening anchor desk
Chilly and wet
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Colder temps
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Change blows in for Thanksgiving