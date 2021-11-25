Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Much Colder Air Sweeps In

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy Thanksgiving! On this holiday, we have rain rolling across the state and this may end as some flake action tonight and early Friday as cold air crashes in.

There’s not a whole lot more I can say about the rain out there today. It’s rolling from west to east and everybody sees wet weather, it’s just the timing on it is different based on your location.

Temps are generally in the 40s as the rain is falling with gusty winds making it feel like the 20s.

As cold air moves in from northwest to southeast, a few bands of flurries or snow showers will try to develop through the overnight in central and eastern Kentucky.

The next system works across the Ohio Valley with some light rain and light snow, but the bulk is farther north.

Temps stay seasonably cold into early next week.

