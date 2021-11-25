Advertisement

Deadly crash in Jessamine Co. results in road closure

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Jessamine County Emergency Management, there’s a road closure due to a serious crash.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person has been killed in the crash. We’re told two vehicles were involved.

Emergency management said in a Facebook post that Highway 169 between 27 and 68 is closed until further notice.

Accident reconstruction is heading to the scene.

We’ll keep you updated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Lexington on eve of Thanksgiving
Man killed in Lexington crash on eve of Thanksgiving
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Sam Dick addresses viewers a final time as he signs off from WKYT after a legendary 34-year...
Sam Dick signs off from WKYT
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving

Latest News

WATCH | Salvation Army delivers meals to people in need in Lexington
Salvation Army delivers meals to people in need in Lexington
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
While many people would be fixing Turkey, hundreds of people filed through the TSA line at Blue...
Blue Grass Airport sees busy Thanksgiving travel day