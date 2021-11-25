Deadly crash in Jessamine Co. results in road closure

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Jessamine County Emergency Management, there’s a road closure due to a serious crash.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person has been killed in the crash. We’re told two vehicles were involved.

Emergency management said in a Facebook post that Highway 169 between 27 and 68 is closed until further notice.

Accident reconstruction is heading to the scene.

We’ll keep you updated.

