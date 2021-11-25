Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Change blows in for Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chilly showers will roll through the region today.

A cold front will bring gusty showers to Kentucky. Once it starts raining, your chances of seeing any more mild air will be a thing of the past. Expect gusty winds to make it feel even colder. Some of those gusts will come in around 30 MPH at times today. That means wind chill readings should hang around the mid to upper teens.

After the front clears Kentucky, some flakes of snow could fly. The timeline for snow will be brief. I think you’ll see it happen between midnight and 9 am on Friday. There might be a few flurries around through the mid-morning hours.

Take care of each other!

