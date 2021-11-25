Advertisement

Louisville senator seeks felony charges for ‘porch pirates’ in proposed bill

Security video shows a person stealing a package.
Security video shows a person stealing a package.(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In Kentucky, packages delivered to your front door by UPS or Amazon don’t have the same legal protection as those delivered by the U.S. Mail.

A Kentucky state senator from Louisville is trying to change that.

Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the peak holiday shipping season. Which means there are even more opportunities for package thieves.

“I never thought somebody would come up to my porch,” WAVE 3 News Anchor Dawne Gee said.

Gee’s home security system captured video of a thief running up to her front door and snatching a package that had just been delivered.

The theft occurred even though her home has plenty of cameras, security signs, and a couple of large dogs barking inside of it.

“In my mind, if you’re stealing from someone’s porch, what comes next for you,” Gee said. “Will you break into someone’s home?”

“If we don’t do something I’m really worried it’s going to escalate,” State Senator David Yates (D-Louisville) said.

Yates has pre-filed a bill to make stealing packages a felony. Right now, he said packages are not given the same protection as U.S. Mail.

“This is about protecting your rights within your home, protecting you from thieves, and making sure that someone is held accountable for stealing from you,” Yates said.

If passed, he said the bill would give law enforcement another tool to break up package theft rings.

“I have people in my own building downtown that have to have items delivered to their work because they can’t have them delivered to their porch, and that’s just not right,” Yates said.

Gee said she now sends packages to the TV station instead of her front door. The whole experience has left her upset.

“How can people do that to others; it’s shameful,” Gee said.

Whether this bill gets passed into law or not, there are some ways you can protect yourself from package theft. You can have the packages shipped to your office or in some cases the shippers will let you hold them at their facilities.

The Kentucky Legislature can take up the bill when it goes back into session in January.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Lexington on eve of Thanksgiving
Man killed in Lexington crash on eve of Thanksgiving
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Sam Dick addresses viewers a final time as he signs off from WKYT after a legendary 34-year...
Sam Dick signs off from WKYT
Jessamine County crash
Two dead, two injured in Jessamine County crash
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down

Latest News

By purchasing one you help provide funds to keep the program going. Trooper Teddy Bears are...
KSP hosting statewide Black Friday sale to help Kentucky children
While many people would be fixing Turkey, hundreds of people filed through the TSA line at Blue...
Blue Grass Airport sees busy Thanksgiving travel day
It’s the busiest travel day of the year, and unlike last year, people are getting back to their...
Day before Thanksgiving travel much busier this year compared to 2020
Kentucky’s Search Warrant Task Force met again Monday in Frankfort. The group was put together...
Kentucky’s Search Warrant Task Force meets again in Frankfort