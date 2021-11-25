Advertisement

Man killed in Lexington crash on eve of Thanksgiving

Deadly crash in Lexington on eve of Thanksgiving
Deadly crash in Lexington on eve of Thanksgiving(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:21 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One man is dead after crashing in Lexington late Wednesday night.

Police were called to Man O’ War Boulevard at Old Higbee Mill Road around 11:40 p.m.

They say an SUV had veered off the road and crashed through the guard rail.

The victim was rushed to UK Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

He was the only person in the vehicle and no other cars were involved.

Police have not said what caused the crash.

Man O’ War Boulevard reopened early Thursday morning.

