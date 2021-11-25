Advertisement

Report: Two people from central Kentucky killed in Ohio crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio. (WKYT) - According to CBS affiliate WHIO, two central Kentuckians were killed in a crash near Dayton, Ohio earlier this week.

WHIO reports the crash involved an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle and a pickup truck on I-75 north in Miami Township, Ohio on Tuesday.

William T. Maxson, 84, of Nicholasville, and 74-year-old Ruth S. Neikirk of Lexington died in the crash, WHIO said.

Another woman, 83-year-old Elizabeth Maxson of Nicholasville, is in the hospital after the crash, according to the report.

