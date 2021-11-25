Salvation Army delivers meals to people in need in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Every year the Salvation Army provides a Thanksgiving meal to families in need. But this year due to COVID, families are picking up their meals or having them delivered.

About 100 volunteers are assisting with the effort. Thursday morning, people from local churches and community organizations prepared about 600 Thanksgiving meals. Turkey dressing, ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, and so much more were on the menu.

People in the community also volunteered their time to drop off meals to homes. Staff with the Salvation Army said it’s important to give back, especially since the pandemic has taken away so much.

“For a household that is really struggling to make ends meet, this is a way to experience a full Thanksgiving meal and not have to figure out how to pay for that and take care of their other expenses,” said Major Bill Garrett with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is sending a big thank you to Lundy’s Catering, who provided the food.

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers for its Christmas meal.

