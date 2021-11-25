Advertisement

Sam Dick signs off from WKYT

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday, Nov. 24 marks the end of an era at WKYT. Sam Dick signed off for the final time.

After 34 years at WKYT, Dick is now retired.

Over the last few days, longtime coanchors and coworkers Amber Philpott, Brian Milam, Victor Puente, and Garrett Wymer have looked back on different aspects of Dick’s storied career. Links to previous stories below.

But Wednesday, Dick was able to address the viewers and say thank you for all the years of dedication.

“These past few days, I have thought a lot about what I would say on my final newscast here at WKYT, and now the time is here,” said Dick. “First and foremost, I want to thank all of you for watching and listening, our viewers. Many of you have emailed me, messaged me, sent cards, left phone messages, or, out in public, talked to me. And without exception, you have all been so darn supportive, so loyal, and kind. It’s really incredible. I have been so touched by your words.”

WKYT will continue to honor the legacy of the legendary journalist in the newly dedicated Sam Dick Studio.

Looking back at Sam Dick's career at WKYT
‘He was always there:’ A look back at how Sam Dick dedicated his time to central Kentucky
How WKYT’s Sam Dick ended up on NASA’s ‘Vomit Comet’
Mayor Gorton declares Wednesday ‘Sam Dick Day’
‘Sam has saved lives’: WKYT’s Sam Dick raises prostate cancer awareness with personal story
Honest, fair and a truth seeker: A look back at Sam Dick’s storied career at WKYT
WKYT takes a look back at Sam Dick’s stellar career
A look back at Sam Dick’s love of UK sports
WKYT anchors Sam Dick, Bill Bryant talk about Sam’s upcoming retirement

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Police say a drunk driver drove through the Maple Grove Cemetery on Friday, causing around...
Drunk driver caused $100K worth of damage in Nicholasville cemetery, police say
Travis Beach
Man arrested in multi-county asphalt paving scam, deputies say
When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.
Mother charged with murdering her two young children
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

Latest News

Fiscal Court Magistrate Sherry Sebastian. She says she has found trash ranging from clothes, to...
Rural Franklin County road being used as a dump site
sam
WATCH | Sam Dick's Final Send-off
A new massive park complex is coming to Richmond. The city commission approved the purchase of...
Richmond City Commission approves purchase for new park complex
WATCH | Day before Thanksgiving travel much busier this year compared to 2020
Day before Thanksgiving travel much busier this year compared to 2020