Sam Dick signs off from WKYT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday, Nov. 24 marks the end of an era at WKYT. Sam Dick signed off for the final time.

After 34 years at WKYT, Dick is now retired.

Over the last few days, longtime coanchors and coworkers Amber Philpott, Brian Milam, Victor Puente, and Garrett Wymer have looked back on different aspects of Dick’s storied career. Links to previous stories below.

But Wednesday, Dick was able to address the viewers and say thank you for all the years of dedication.

“These past few days, I have thought a lot about what I would say on my final newscast here at WKYT, and now the time is here,” said Dick. “First and foremost, I want to thank all of you for watching and listening, our viewers. Many of you have emailed me, messaged me, sent cards, left phone messages, or, out in public, talked to me. And without exception, you have all been so darn supportive, so loyal, and kind. It’s really incredible. I have been so touched by your words.”

WKYT will continue to honor the legacy of the legendary journalist in the newly dedicated Sam Dick Studio.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.