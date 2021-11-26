Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Plenty of dry time with changing temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While temperatures stay well below average over the next few days, dry weather is taking charge of the forecast through much of next week.

For this evening and tonight, cold temperatures will persist as we fall through the 30s and into the 20s overnight. Clear skies and dry weather will also continue through tonight as well with light to moderate winds. These winds could add a bit of wind chill, making it feel even colder overnight.

By Saturday, morning temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper-20s with some frosty conditions. Fortunately, sunny skies will be around throughout the day, with more southerly winds taking over. While temperatures stay below average, we’ll still see highs reaching the mid to upper-40s, with a few 50s showing up in southern and western regions.

Another system will dive in on Sunday; however, the rain chances will stay mainly to the north and east of our region. This system will also bring in another cool down into the lower-40s for Sunday and Monday, but the silver lining is that a warming trend will return for the middle and latter half of this next week. Highs could get into the 50s and near 60 by the end of next week before another system brings rain and wintry weather back to the forecast.

