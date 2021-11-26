Black Friday shopping underway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Christmas shopping season is well on its way. Black Friday shoppers were out early in Lexington Friday to get their hands on deals.

Whether it was outside Best Buy at 4:00 in the morning or standing in line at the mall waiting for those doors to open, shoppers were determined to brave the cold temperatures and beat the crowds.

“We just go in and we’re very impulsive. So I was like, ‘Oh this is cool!’ So I got like an air mattress, this big heater thing. I don’t even know if I’ll need it, but I was like ‘The deals are too good,’” shopper Makayla Richter.

Some shoppers said they had specific things on their lists, like a Nintendo Switch or a new TV, but others were just seeing what deals were out there.

“Walking out of Walmart it was like 99% of the stuff in the cart is for me,” shopper Cori Quesenberry.

The deals are just part of the reason that shoppers are out today. WKYT’s Jim Stratman spoke with people who said this is part of a tradition and they enjoy the experience just as much as the deals.

“We both love a good deal, but it’s also fun,” Quesenberry said. “Like we usually have a few other friends with us too, but it’s still nice. We’ve been roommates for 4-5 years and it’s nice to just get out and have fun and it is part of the experience to be cold and drink hot chocolate, so yeah it’s fun too.”

Whatever the reason, its was a real kickoff to the Christmas season.

