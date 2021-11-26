Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Blast of cold air for Black Friday

Temperatures tank
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are on the other side of a cold front. Temperatures will remain down for the rest of the day.

Early morning flurries will give way to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon hours across Kentucky. I don’t think that we even get out of the 30s for daytime highs. Honestly, it’ll be tough getting out of the mid-30s.

A weekend system will drop in on us Saturday. This will keep the wind blowing and at least a small chance of showers around here. The bulk of the precipitation will be falling north of Kentucky. This system should help us reach the upper 40s for highs.

Take care of each other!

