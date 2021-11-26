Advertisement

Legendary Broadway songwriter Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being...
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being awarded the Freedom of the City of London at a ceremony at the Guildhall in London.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Stephen Sondheim, one of the most prolific composers and lyricists, died Friday. He was 91.

Sondheim’s close friend, lawyer F. RIchard Pappas, reported Sondheim’s death to the New York Times, saying it was sudden. Pappas said Sondheim had enjoyed Thanksgiving with friends the day before.

Sondheim’s contributions to the Broadway legacy include such huge hits as “West Side Story,” “Gypsy,” and “Company.”

His shows one three Tony Awards. Sondheim also won a Pulitzer Prize and in 2015, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessamine County crash
Two dead, two injured in Jessamine County crash
Deadly crash in Lexington on eve of Thanksgiving
Man killed in Lexington crash on eve of Thanksgiving
Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner surround the scene of a deadly shooting in...
17-year-old charged with murder in connection with Thanksgiving night shooting in Lexington
File image
Report: Two people from central Kentucky killed in Ohio crash
Sam Dick addresses viewers a final time as he signs off from WKYT after a legendary 34-year...
Sam Dick signs off from WKYT

Latest News

Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Black Friday is back, but it’s not what it used to be
The outreach ministry handed out 32 meals Friday and gave out hundreds more on Thanksgiving.
Lexington church continues meal donations after Thanksgiving
Three people have been shot at a shopping mall in North Carolina.
Councilman: At least one person shot at crowded North Carolina mall
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant