Advertisement

Lexington church continues meal donations after Thanksgiving

The outreach ministry handed out 32 meals Friday and gave out hundreds more on Thanksgiving.
The outreach ministry handed out 32 meals Friday and gave out hundreds more on Thanksgiving.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - First Baptist Church Bracktown Reverend Rodney McFarland Jr. set a joyful mood as members of the church’s Evangelism Outreach Ministry prepared to give thanks by preparing a meal for those in need.

For outreach director Carolyn Givens and her team, it wasn’t just about the food, but it is also about feeding the soul.

“I got these to put in, prayer cards,” Givens said.

They also had blankets, socks, and gloves.

Givens reminded us that every day can be a Thanksgiving.

The outreach ministry handed out 32 meals Friday and gave out hundreds more on Thanksgiving.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessamine County crash
Two dead, two injured in Jessamine County crash
Deadly crash in Lexington on eve of Thanksgiving
Man killed in Lexington crash on eve of Thanksgiving
Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner surround the scene of a deadly shooting in...
17-year-old charged with murder in connection with Thanksgiving night shooting in Lexington
File image
Report: Two people from central Kentucky killed in Ohio crash
Sam Dick addresses viewers a final time as he signs off from WKYT after a legendary 34-year...
Sam Dick signs off from WKYT

Latest News

UK volleyball has won a share of its 5th-straight conference title on Friday with a 3-0 win...
UK volleyball clinches share of 5th-straight SEC title
Several southern Kentucky National Guard units are preparing for a big sacrifice. The units are...
Send-off ceremony planned in Somerset for National Guard unit being deployed overseas
(Pixabay)
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Plenty of dry time with changing temperatures
WATCH | Black Friday shopping underway in Lexington
WATCH | Black Friday shopping underway in Lexington