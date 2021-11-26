Lexington church continues meal donations after Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - First Baptist Church Bracktown Reverend Rodney McFarland Jr. set a joyful mood as members of the church’s Evangelism Outreach Ministry prepared to give thanks by preparing a meal for those in need.

For outreach director Carolyn Givens and her team, it wasn’t just about the food, but it is also about feeding the soul.

“I got these to put in, prayer cards,” Givens said.

They also had blankets, socks, and gloves.

Givens reminded us that every day can be a Thanksgiving.

The outreach ministry handed out 32 meals Friday and gave out hundreds more on Thanksgiving.

