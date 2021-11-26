Advertisement

Lexington home damaged by fire

The family had to find another place to stay after the early morning fire.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family needs a new place to stay after a house fire.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday. According to fire officials, it started in the kitchen and spread to the second floor of a house on Southern Avenue.

Both people inside the home made it out safely.

Evelyn Griffen, who lives near the scene, said she is heartbroken for the family.

They don’t have much, but they’re good people, and I hate to see this happen to them on Thanksgiving Day.” she said. “It’s going to make me cry because of what they’ve done for me and for my fight and to make sure I’m safe and sound.”

The Red Cross helped the family find a new place to stay.

Firefighters said the home is not a total loss.

