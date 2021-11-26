Advertisement

Sheriff: Argument leads to Thanksgiving Day shooting in Wayne County

Matthew Wray (left) and Tony Hicks (right) were arrested following a dispute deputies say...
Matthew Wray (left) and Tony Hicks (right) were arrested following a dispute deputies say involved a woman the two were at odds over. (Photos: Wayne County Detention Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron says two men were arrested following a Thanksgiving Day shooting.

He says deputies were called to Old Zula Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday following an argument between two men.

When deputies arrived, they found one man sitting in his car with a gunshot wound to his hand and the other man waiting on them with no injuries. The car took several rounds of gunfire.

Deputies found the two men were at odds over a woman for a period of time before the shooting. The victim was at the home before the shooter, who had been contacted by the woman, arrived.

The victim was transported to the Wayne County Hospital by the Wayne County Emergency Medical Service and was later released after receiving treatment for his injuries.

Deputies arrested both man following the incident. Matthew G. Wray for Violation of a Kentucky Emergency/Domestic Violence Order and Tony G. Hicks for second-degree assault.

Both men are currently being held in the Wayne County Detention Center, this case remains under investigation.

