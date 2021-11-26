Advertisement

Suspect fires 12 rounds at police during domestic violence call

Mugshot of 21-year-old Marvin Galvez
Mugshot of 21-year-old Marvin Galvez(Oldham County Jail)
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in Oldham County Jail after getting into a shoot out with Eminence Police.

Investigators said the shoot out happened on McElroy Street and Sulphur Avenue Thursday evening around 8 p.m. after officers got a call on a domestic violence report.

When officers arrived at the scene, the mother and sister of the suspect ran out of the home trying to get help.

The suspect, 21-year-old Marvin Galvez, threatened police to leave or he would shoot at them, according to Eminence Police Chief Mike Wells.

Officers were able to escort Galvez’s mother and sister to safety before Galvez began to fire off rounds.

”His vehicle positioned here,” demonstrated Wells. “[The] suspect started here, then continued around the vehicle, where you see the pink circles, that’s where there were shell casings.”

Investigators said Galvez fired around 12 shots into Major John Dudinskie’s Squad Pick up truck. Dudinskie ducked for cover, then returned fire, shooting at Galvez three times, according to Wells.

”One of the rounds penetrated the back windshield, busted the windshield out,” Wells said. ”The suspect ended up at the back of the vehicle, then ended up in the parking lot of the school, where he was detained.”

Suspect Fires 12 rounds at police during Domestic Violence call
Suspect Fires 12 rounds at police during Domestic Violence call(WAVE3 News)

No one was shot during the incident. The cost of damage is estimated to be around $4,000.

Eminence Police have responded to aggressive behavior calls involving Galvez prior to Thursday’s shoot out.

Wells said despite the way Thanksgiving dinner ended; the suspects mother is grateful for police and Major Dudinskie jumping into action.

”Talking to the mother of the suspect, one of the victims, she appreciated the way he handled it and the restrain he held not injuring her son.”

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation.

