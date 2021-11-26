Two-alarm fire causes extensive damage at Lexington business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are investigating what caused a large fire at a business Friday morning.

They say they were called to a building that contains Big Bob’s Used Furniture on North Limestone around 7 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters say they saw heavy flames coming from the building. Firefighters then called a second alarm.

Just after 8 a.m., firefighters say the fire was deemed to be under control. However, they say part of the building is not structurally stable, and debris is making it difficult for firefighters to get inside the building.

No injuries have been reported in the fire. As of 9 a.m., many fire crews were still on scene, and investigators were still trying to determine what caused the fire.

