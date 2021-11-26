UK volleyball clinches share of 5th-straight SEC title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 8 Kentucky knocked off Florida at Memorial Coliseum on Friday to win a share of its fifth-straight SEC volleyball championship.

UK coach Craig Skinner picked up his 400th career win in the Wildcats’ 3-0 win.

The defending national champions can win the league title outright on Saturday, when UK (23-4, 16-1) hosts the Gators again at 1 p.m.

