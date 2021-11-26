Advertisement

UK volleyball clinches share of 5th-straight SEC title

Craig Skinner picks up career win No. 400
UK volleyball has won a share of its 5th-straight conference title on Friday with a 3-0 win over Florida.(Regina Rickert)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 8 Kentucky knocked off Florida at Memorial Coliseum on Friday to win a share of its fifth-straight SEC volleyball championship.

UK coach Craig Skinner picked up his 400th career win in the Wildcats’ 3-0 win.

The defending national champions can win the league title outright on Saturday, when UK (23-4, 16-1) hosts the Gators again at 1 p.m.

