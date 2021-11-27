Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Some cold before a warm surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While temperatures were back near average to kick off the weekend, another brief cooldown will come in to start this next week before warm air returns yet again.

For this evening and tonight, chilly winds will continue across our region. Temperatures will fall through the 40s tonight and drop into the 30s through the overnight hours. However, while we fall through the 40s tonight, it will feel much colder due to the wind chill coming into play. Late overnight, a system will sweep by just the northeastern parts of the state, providing very minimal rain chances, but most will stay dry.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower-30s. A mix of sun and clouds will be with us throughout the day, but dry weather will continue as a system moves just off to our east. As we head into the afternoon and evening hours, highs will reach the mid to upper-40s with cooler air in northern regions and slightly “milder” air in southern areas.

We’ll keep our dry pattern going through most of next week, with a warm surge coming back into the forecast. While Monday will stay cold in the lower-40s, Tuesday will start the warm trend, with the 50s turning into near 60 by the end of the week. Models haven’t been in decent agreement on our next system coming into play quite yet, but some isolated rain chances will start to enter into the forecast by Thursday. Then a more active pattern looks to arrive by next weekend, bringing changes along with it.

