Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mostly dry weekend with temps below average

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a chilly morning across the bluegrass with temps starting near freezing.

A mix of sun and clouds early on with clouds increasing throughout the day. Temps finish in the upper 40s and low 50s. There is a chance for some showers mainly in northern Kentucky later in the afternoon and early evening, but the chance is very small. Once the sun sets, temps drop back into the 30s. Sunday looks to stay mostly dry with a few clouds. Temps do drop back to the low 40s Monday through Thursday I hope you like sunshine because we will see a lot of it. Temps will start the week in the low 40s and by Tuesday get back into the 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will move to above-average temperatures in the mid-50s. Friday is when our next system looks to roll in. Rain showers are likely into the afternoon.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.