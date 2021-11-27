Advertisement

Boyle back in 4A finals with blowout over Logan Co.

Rebels run wild in 54-16 win
Boyle Co. huddles during a timeout in Friday's 54-16 blowout win over Logan Co.
Boyle Co. huddles during a timeout in Friday's 54-16 blowout win over Logan Co.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Defending 4A champion Boyle Co. is back in the state finals with a convincing 54-16 win on Friday over Logan Co.

The Rebels scored on their second play from scrimmage, when Tommy Ziesmer, who is being recruited by UK and others as a defensive end, took a pitch from Jagger Gillis and carried it in from 39 yards for his first offensive touchdown.

Avery Bodner scored on a 3-yard run in the first and Boyle was up 14-0.

The Rebels stretched the lead to 21-0 in the first when Dalton Stone scored on a 15-yard run.

A 3-yard Gillis run in the second quarter made it 28-0 Boyle Co. and the rout was on.

It was Boyle Co.’s fifth-straight state semifinal appearance. The Rebels defeated Franklin Co. last year to win the school’s ninth title.

Boyle Co. will face Johnson Central on Friday at 8 p.m. at UK’s Kroger Field.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessamine County crash
Two dead, two injured in Jessamine County crash
Deadly crash in Lexington on eve of Thanksgiving
Man killed in Lexington crash on eve of Thanksgiving
Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner surround the scene of a deadly shooting in...
17-year-old charged with murder in connection with Thanksgiving night shooting in Lexington
File image
Report: Two people from central Kentucky killed in Ohio crash
Sam Dick addresses viewers a final time as he signs off from WKYT after a legendary 34-year...
Sam Dick signs off from WKYT

Latest News

Barion Brown, a highly-rated receiver out of Nashville, has committed to the Wildcats.
Barion Brown, one the country’s top playmakers, commits to UK
Franklin Co. defeated Allen Co. - Scottsville, 48-12 on Friday.
Franklin Co. advances to state semis with 49-12 win
Woodford Co. quarterback Bryce Patterson looks to the sideline during his team's win on Friday...
Woodford Co. remains unbeaten, knocks out CovCath, 28-14
Lexington Catholic head coach Nigel Smith has announced his resignation.
Nigel Smith resigns as Lexington Catholic football coach