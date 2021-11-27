Boyle back in 4A finals with blowout over Logan Co.

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Defending 4A champion Boyle Co. is back in the state finals with a convincing 54-16 win on Friday over Logan Co.

The Rebels scored on their second play from scrimmage, when Tommy Ziesmer, who is being recruited by UK and others as a defensive end, took a pitch from Jagger Gillis and carried it in from 39 yards for his first offensive touchdown.

Avery Bodner scored on a 3-yard run in the first and Boyle was up 14-0.

The Rebels stretched the lead to 21-0 in the first when Dalton Stone scored on a 15-yard run.

A 3-yard Gillis run in the second quarter made it 28-0 Boyle Co. and the rout was on.

It was Boyle Co.’s fifth-straight state semifinal appearance. The Rebels defeated Franklin Co. last year to win the school’s ninth title.

Boyle Co. will face Johnson Central on Friday at 8 p.m. at UK’s Kroger Field.

