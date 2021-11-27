Douglass dominates Owensboro to earn trip to state final

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half of Friday night’s Class 5A state semifinal on their way to a 35-7 win over Owensboro.

The Broncos first score coming on a four-yard run from Davaun Hart in the second quarter. Douglass scored just before half on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Sam Cornett to Tylon Webb.

Douglass advances to play South Warren in the Class 5A state final.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.