Douglass dominates Owensboro to earn trip to state final

By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half of Friday night’s Class 5A state semifinal on their way to a 35-7 win over Owensboro.

The Broncos first score coming on a four-yard run from Davaun Hart in the second quarter. Douglass scored just before half on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Sam Cornett to Tylon Webb.

Douglass advances to play South Warren in the Class 5A state final.

