LCA cruises into Class ‘2A’ state finals with 58-0 win over Middlesboro

Eagles breeze in the semifinals in battle of unbeatens
By Brian Milam
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky (WKYT) – Lexington Christian announced its presence with authority in the Class ‘2A’ state semifinals destroying Middlesboro 58-0.  The Eagles scored at will and led 31-0 after the first quarter. LCA’s defense was more than stout.  Doug Charles’ team held the Yellow Jackets (13-1) to just 29 total yards.

LCA (14-0) gets its much awaited rematch with Beechwood in the Class 2A championship on Friday, December 3rd at Kroger Field. The Eagles lost in overtime to Beechwood in the 2020 title game.

