Madison Central takes St. X to the limit, falls 31-21

The Indians finish with 10-4 record after spectacular season
By Brian Milam
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WKYT) – Madison Central gave St. X all they wanted in the KHSAA Class ‘6A’ state semifinals, but the Indians ran out of gas losing 31-21.

The Indians fell behind 7-0, but then rattled off 21 straight points on three TDs from sophomore running back Brady Hensley.  Central’s gritty running back finished with 24 carries for 115 yards.

Leading 21-7 late in the first half, Central went for it on 4th and 14 but could not convert.  The Tigers turned the momentum with a 65-yard TD pass and trailed 21-14 at the half.

St. X (13-1) would shutout the Indians in the second half and put the final touches on a 24-point run with a TD with 3:36 to play.

Madison Central finishes the remarkable season with a 10-4 record.

