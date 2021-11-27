Morehead St. bounces Arkansas St., 75-51

JONESBORO, Ark. (WKYT) - Morehead St. forward Johni Broome scored 20 points and guard Ta’Lon Cooper nearly had a triple-double to lead the Eagles to a 75-51 win over Arkansas St. in the first game of the Eracism Invitational.

Broome, considered a freshman again this season, was 10-of-11 from the field. He also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked six shots.

Cooper scored 11 points, pulled down eight rebounds and dished out eight assists for the winners.

